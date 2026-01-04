Thinking Of Charging Your Phone In Flight? Here’s How Power Banks Can Land You In Trouble & What The DGCA Rules Now Say | Image: X/ANI

New Delhi: If your phone's battery is almost dead before boarding your flight and you have planned all-the-while to charge it using your trusted power bank mid-air, here's a hiccup. India has now implemented strict flight safety norms under which passengers can no more use their power banks to charge their phones or gadgets during flights using their power banks.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has now completely banned the use of power banks, including aircraft seat power outlets. This comes after a series of incidents worldwide which led to overheating of lithium batteries or catching fire. The DGCA latest circular issued in November states that power banks and spare batteries will be allowed in hand luggage and cannot be stored in overhead compartments..

Why Are Lithium Batteries Banned?

Lithium battery fires are highly energetic and may also be self-sustaining, making them difficult to control. "The widespread usage of lithium batteries in various rechargeable devices has led to an increase in carriage of lithium batteries by air. Power banks, portable chargers, and similar devices containing lithium batteries can act as ignition sources and potentially initiate on-board fires," the circular said.

"Lithium batteries placed in overhead stowage bins or within carry-on baggage may be obscured, difficult to access, or not readily monitored by passengers or crew members. This may result in delayed detection of smoke or fire and response actions, increasing the potential hazard to flight safety," it added.

The DGCA said that fires triggered from lithium battery may be extremely intense and can even cause electronic devices to explode. "A lithium battery fire can be started by uncontrolled heating, overcharging, crushing or internal short circuit triggered by poor manufacturing quality, aged batteries, or damage due to mishandling. Unlike other fires, lithium battery fires may be self-sustaining and require special methods to handle," the advisory noted.

Airlines To Intensify Safety Checks

The DGCA has also asked all airlines to review their existing safety risk assessments related to lithium batteries, and adopt stronger measures to prevent battery-related fires and to ensure early detection and effective firefighting in case of an incident.

It has also stressed on the need for better crew training. Cabin crew should be be in a position to recognise early warning signs such as overheating, smoke or flames from electronic devices, use correct firefighting equipment and understand the risks of smoke inhalation. Airlines have also been asked to ensure that firefighting equipment and protective gear on board are readily accessible.

Mandatory Onboard Announcements

As part of the DGCA rules, airlines have been directed to inform passengers about these new safety rules concerning lithium batteries through inflight announcements. Passengers must "immediately inform the cabin crew if any device emits heat, smoke or an unusual odour", the rules state. Airlines have been directed to "promptly report all safety issues and occurrences related to lithium battery incidents to DGCA".

The DGCA has asked airports to display clear safety messages and videos on lithium battery fire risks at terminal entrances, check-in counters, security checkpoints, and boarding gates.

Airports have been advised to work with airlines to educate passengers on safe handling of power banks and battery-powered devices, including discouraging the charging of devices before boarding.