This 88-Year-Old Reporter Predicted How US Would Attack Iran And It has Happened Exactly

The 88-Year-Old Reporter Predicted How US Would Attack Iran And It has Happened Exactly

New Delhi: Before the world knew, before the airstrikes lit up the Iranian skies, one man had already reported it: Seymour Hersh. Nearly 88, running his Substack, and still outpacing governments, intelligence leaks, and every newsroom, Hersh once again proved why he’s a legend in investigative journalism.

On June 19, he published a detailed exposé revealing that U.S. B-2 bombers and naval forces were preparing a “coordinated assault” on Iran’s key underground nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. He cited unnamed intelligence sources warning the attack was imminent and happening with almost no oversight from Congress or NATO allies.

Many brushed it off. Some called it far-fetched. On Sunday, when President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes and declared the targets “obliterated,” Hersh had already been proven right, two days ahead of the world.

The airstrikes were launched late on June 21, hitting three major nuclear sites in Iran. Though Iranian state media downplayed the damage, satellite images and eyewitness accounts confirmed that high-precision bombs had struck deep underground facilities and surrounding infrastructure.

Interestingly, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported no unusual radiation levels. This led to speculation that Iran may have moved sensitive material ahead of time, or that the sites were never fully operational to begin with. Either way, it casts doubt on Trump’s claim of having "wiped out" Iran’s nuclear program.

This isn’t Hersh’s first time uncovering what others missed. His 2023 scoop on the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, which he linked to U.S. operations, followed a similar path: ignored at first, later echoed by leaked investigations. The Iran bombing story played out just the same: initial silence, disbelief, then confirmation.

But Hersh’s reporting also points to a bigger shift. More than 60% of Americans now get their breaking news from social media, newsletters, and independent platforms. The reason? Speed, raw reporting, and growing distrust in traditional journalism. Hersh calls it like he sees it, often accusing mainstream reporters of being too close to power to ask real questions.

As for Iran, officials have promised to retaliate “at a time and place of their choosing.” In the US, Trump has faced little backlash, with many in his party calling the strike a necessary move to block Iran’s nuclear ambitions.