This Airport Wins The Gold Spot in AAI Passenger Experience Survey, Check Out The Runner Ups | Image: Bengaluru Airport File - Unsplash (Representative)

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) on March 31 announced the winners of the prestigious ACI-ASQ Survey Awards 2024, recognising the airports achieving excellence in passenger experience and service quality. Goa Dabolim International Airport secured the top spot, followed by Chennai International Airport and Tiruchirapalli International Airport in second and third place, respectively.

The awards were presented by AAI Chairman Vipin Kumar in the presence of AAI Board Members and Chief Vigilance Officer. “These accolades reflect our continuous efforts to enhance airport services, ensuring world-class travel experiences across India,” Airports Authority of India wrote on X.