'This Is a Conspiracy to Change the Demography Of Mumbai': Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam on 'Halal Lifestyle Township

New Delhi: A real estate project near Mumbai has become the centre of a political storm after its promotional video, which markets it as a “Halal Lifestyle Township,” went viral on social media. The advertisement has triggered sharp criticism and allegations that the project is being promoted as a residential colony for a specific community.

Speaking to Republic, Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam stated that he has been discussing "housing jihad" for a long time, claiming that many builders have been engaging in this practice secretly. However, he described the "Halal lifestyle" advertisement as "dangerous," calling for immediate government action against the builder.

Nirupam added that "such advertisements are dangerous," and demanded that "action should be taken against the builder and a case should be filed without any further delay." He added that "such attempts to polarise communities will destroy the ethos of Mumbai. This is a conspiracy to change the demography of the city." He concluded by stating, "We are against it, and going further, we will file a police complaint against it."

When asked why no action has been taken yet despite his strong stance, Nirupam responded, "From the platform of Republic, I demand that the government should soon take cognisance of this advertisement, register a case against these people." He clarified that action should be taken against the builder who promotes such concepts, not the individuals who created the advertisement.

When questioned whether this is part of a larger conspiracy, Nirupam said, "This is a conspiracy in the sense, that it is being tried to change the whole demography of Mumbai." He raised concerns about what might be happening behind the closed doors of these community-specific societies, speculating about potential "dangerous terror-linked people" conspiring there.