'This Is An Act Of Terrorism': Ashoke Pandit Launches Scathing Attack On Rahul Gandhi Over Shirtless Protest At AI Summit

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit launched a sharp attack on Lok Sabha's Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over Congress's “shirtless” protest at the AI Impact Summit held at Bharat Mandapam, calling it an act of terrorism. Criticisms have been pouring in after Congress cadres staged a shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Delhi Police have detained all the protesters and Additional Commissioner of Police Devesh Mahla confirmed they have initiated legal action against all of them.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit Launches A Scathing Attack On Rahul Gandhi

Ashoke Pandit alleged that this incident amplified the desperation and frustration of Rahul Gandhi and his goons.

"I am sure the entire country must not be shocked or surprised with the behaviour of Rahul Gandhi's goons at the AI summit. They had removed their clothes and they were shouting and screaming slogans against the Prime Minister of this country. This is nothing but sheer frustration, desperation of Rahul Gandhi and his goons.

“At a place where India is presenting their capability, their capacity and the entire world is looking up to them. Is looking up to us, our country. The kind of impression, the image we created.”

He further accused that the stage of the protest is an act of terrorism and appealed to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take strict action.

"All the world leaders were there at the summit, at the opening of the summit. Which didn't go well with Rahul Gandhi and the enemy countries of our country. I am sure the countries which don't like the growth of India, like Pakistan and China.

"They must have, I am sure they not must have, they have encouraged Rahul Gandhi for this act. I very strongly feel that this is an act of terrorism. That they have entered in a place where India was being presented as one of the most powerful countries.



"And I appeal to the Home Minister Amit Shah ji, all these goons who were there and have been arrested, should be behind the bars immediately and all acts of terror should be implied on them. And there should be strict action against them so that nobody else dares to do this in our country.

“Once again I condemn this act of Rahul Gandhi and his party goons, the act of terrorism.”

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also lambasted the Congress over the shirtless protest at the AI Impact Summit. Rijiju claimed that the Congress party has become a national shame and insisted the AI Impact Summit is not a BJP rally.