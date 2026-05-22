'This Is Just A Beginning': Twisha Sharma's Father Expresses Relief As CBI Takes Over Daughter's Death Case

Noida: Twisha Sharma's father Navnidhi Sharma on Friday stated that the first step towards justice has been taken in the case of her daughter's suspicious death. This comes as several important developments took place in the case, starting with the order of a CBI probe, the instruction for a second post-mortem of Twisha, and the withdrawal of the bail plea of accused Samarth Singh.

“This is just a beginning. We have taken the first step towards justice…This is the right path now,” Navnidhi Sharma said, adding, “We believe we will get the clear picture.”

The Jabalpur High Court on Friday ordered a second post-mortem, directing that a specialised team constituted by the Director of AIIMS Delhi conduct the procedure in Bhopal. Justice Avnindra Kumar Singh passed the order after serious concerns were raised regarding the first autopsy report, forensic inconsistencies and gaps in the investigation.

The court directed that Twisha’s body be preserved at minus 80 degrees Celsius till the second autopsy is conducted. Videography of the entire procedure has also been mandated and will form part of the final report.

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