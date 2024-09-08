sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | Manipur Attacks | #JusticeforAbhaya | Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 | Sunita Williams |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • “This is Murder’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams CM Hemant Soren Over 13 Aspirants Death In Jharkhand

Published 17:09 IST, September 8th 2024

“This is Murder’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan Slams CM Hemant Soren Over 13 Aspirants Death In Jharkhand

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that 13 aspirants death during police physical test is not a mere incident but a “murder”.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over aspirants death
Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren over aspirants death | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:09 IST, September 8th 2024