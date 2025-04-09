This Maharashtra Temple Collects Whooping Rs 4.26 Crore in Donation During Ram Navami Festival

Shirdi: The Sai Baba temple in Maharashtra ’s Shirdi witnessed a massive turnout on Ram Navami as millions of devotees gathered to celebrate the birth of Lord Ram. The temple received donation worth an impressive Rs 4.26 crore, as per Deputy Charity Officer of the Shri Sai Baba Sansthan Trust, Bhimraj Darade.

The temple received Rs 1.67 crore in its cash donation boxes, while Rs 79.38 lakh was collected at the donation counters. A significant Rs 47.16 lakh was received through paid darshan passes, reflecting the heavy turnout on Ram Navami.

Digital transactions also played a key role, with Rs 1.24 crore pouring in through debit and credit cards, online transfers, cheques, demand drafts, and money orders. Additionally, devotees donated 83 grams of gold valued at Rs 6.15 lakh and 2 kilograms of silver worth Rs 1.31 lakh.