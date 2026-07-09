'Desi Tadka In Australia': PM Modi Addresses 30,000-Strong Thunderous Crowd Of Diaspora In Melbourne

Melbourne: As many as 30,000 people gathered at the Marvel Stadium to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Indian diaspora in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday.

While addressing the crowd, PM Narendra Modi credited the Indian Diaspora for strong ties between India and Australia, saying that Australian PM Anthony Albanese charms the heart of every Indian whenever he speaks.

Referring to the huge crowd gathered to see his “friend” PM Modi, Albanese said that the Marvel Stadium has seen several significant event but had never witnessed an event like this before. He noted that the energy in the stadium reflects the partnership between Australia and India.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese and PM Modi at Marvel Stadium

‘Hat-Trick Visit’

On a lighter note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his current visit to Australia is his third to the nation in the last 12 years. He described the visit as a “hat-trick”, which, he said, reflects the growing strength and new heights of India-Australia relations.

Advertisement

'Hum Bharatiye Aise Hi Hai…'

PM Modi also talked about the cultural and emotional bonds between the Indian Diaspora in Australia and India. He noted that many Indian diaspora settled in Australia since years still follow two time zones at their homes- one of India, one of Australia.

He said, “Yaha bacche school se ghar Australian time ke hisab se aate hai, lekin Bharat me daada-daadi, naana-naani video call pe intezaar kar rahe hote hai. Yaha weekend hota hai to Bharat se kisi shaadi ki livestreaming chal rahi hoti hai. Yaani duri hazaar km ki hai lekin daily routine aaj bhi Bharat se juda hua hai. (Kids come home from school here as per Australian time, but their grandparents back in India still keep waiting to talk to them on video call. On weekends, the Indian diaspora watch livestreaming of weddings being conducted in India. The distance between the Indian diaspora and their motherland is of thousands of kilometers, but their daily routine is still connected with India.)"

Advertisement

Stating that the Indian diaspora is connected to the development of Australia with full devotion, PM Modi added, “Hum Bharatiye aise hi hai, jaise doodh me cheeni mil jaati hai, ussey aur meetha kar deti hai…waise hi hum Bharatiya duniya me apne prem ka rang gholte rehte hai (We Indians are like sugar that dissolves in milk to make it sweeter. Just like that we Indians dissolve our love around the globe.)"

‘Desi Tadka In Australia’

While describing Indian diaspora's strong bond with their motherland, PM said, “Ghar me dudh Australia ka aata hai, lekin chai Bharat waali banti hai (Milk that comes to your homes is Australian, but the tea made from it is desi)."

Hearing this, the crowd erupted in claps and loud cheers. Looking at the excited crowd, PM Modi said, “Arey chaiwala.” The stadium started echoing with chants of “Modi-Modi”.