This Time, COVID Is Not Dangerous at All: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak Allays Fears Amid Cases Crossing 5,000 Mark Nationwide

This time, COVID Is Not Dangerous At All: UP Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak | Image: ANI, IANS

Allaying fears around the COVID-19 situation in the country and the rising number of cases, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday stated that the current situation is not as alarming as it was during the initial outbreak in 2020. He also highlighted the preparedness of authorities to manage the situation.

“Scientists are saying that this time, COVID-19 is not particularly dangerous. The symptoms are limited to fever, cold, and cough. We are monitoring the situation with full vigilance,” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

However, he emphasized the need for elderly individuals and those with serious health conditions to remain cautious amid the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“Elderly individuals and those with serious underlying health conditions should remain cautious. Others need not be overly concerned. We have ensured that all necessary arrangements are in place for patients,” he added.

COVID-19 Cases 5,000 Mark, Kerala Worst-hit State

COVID-19 cases in the country have surpassed the 5,000 mark, with Kerala being the worst-affected state, followed by Gujarat and West Bengal, where a surge in cases has been reported.

As of now, India has reported 5,755 active coronavirus cases. A total of 59 fatalities have been recorded across the country due to the infection.

Medical experts have advised that there is no need to panic, as most patients do not require hospitalization and are recovering through home isolation.

Key States Impacted

Kerala remains the worst-hit state, with the highest number of active cases at 1,806, followed by Delhi with 665 and West Bengal with 622.

Maharashtra has reported 577 active cases, Karnataka 444, and Uttar Pradesh 208.

Tamil Nadu has 194 active cases, Puducherry 13, Haryana 87, Andhra Pradesh 72, and Madhya Pradesh 32.