'Those Who Bite Are Inside': Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Defends Bringing Dog To Parliament

New Delhi: Senior Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury triggered a debate after she brought her pet dog to Parliament's vistors gallery as the Winter Session of the Parliament commenced today (December 1, 2025). A video surfacing online shows Congress MP's security personnel with her pet dog inside her car, while she was interacting with the media.

Commenting on the move, Renuka Chowdhury said, "It's such a tiny dog and it won't bite anyone. She added, “Those who bite are inside the Parliament.”

As ruckus and sloganeering ruled the first day of the Winter Session of the Parliament, Renuka Chowdhury also hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'drama' remarks at Opposition. She added will the "drama master teach us" and stated we need to learn from him about doing drama. She trained guns at the Prime Minister and said he has now become a psychologist, consultant, thereby added another qualification, as per news reports.

Meanwhile, following the Minister's move to bring dog to the Parliament building, BJP MP Jagdambika Pal called for strict action against the MP. She added her action reflected misuse of priviledges granted to MPs.

PM Modi's speech ahead of the Winter Session of the Parliament stating the focus of the Opposition should be on Delivery and not drama did not go too well with the Opposition and drew sharp reaction from the Opposition. The PM also taunted the Opposition by stating he could offer tips on how they should carry out their official responsibilities. PM Modi said the MPs "should change their strategy" now. The Prime Minister added, "The game the Opposition have been playing for the past 10 years is no longer acceptable to the people. They should change their strategy. I am ready to give them a few tips."

The Winter Session, which kicked off on December 1, is expected to witness discussions on key national issues, legislative business, and economic policies, with PM Modi calling for focused, responsible participation from all members. Apart from SIR, the Opposition is also expected to discuss the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, India's foreign policy, and the recent car blast near the Red Fort in the national capital.