'Those Who Don't See India's Side, I'll Show Them Mirror...' - PM Modi On Operation Sindoor Critics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday strongly defended the government's actions during the Operation Sindoor debate in Lok Sabha, calling it a moment of India's "vijayotsav" (celebration of victory) against terrorism.

“I stand here to present India’s side before this House. Those who don’t see India’s side, I stand here to show them a mirror,” PM Modi said, opening his speech with a sharp attack on the opposition.

He described Operation Sindoor as a historic achievement. “I had said that this is a session of India’s ‘vijayotsav’. When I am speaking of ‘vijayotsav’, I would like to say – ye ‘vijayotsav’ aatanki headquarters ko mitti mein milane ka hai (this is a celebration of turning terrorist headquarters into dust),” the Prime Minister declared.

Pahalgam Attack Called ‘Height of Cruelty’

Referring to the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, PM Modi termed it “the height of cruelty.”

“The cruel incident that happened in Pahalgam, where terrorists shot innocent people after asking them about their religion, was a well-thought-out attempt to throw India into the fire of violence,” he said. “This was a conspiracy to spread riots in India. Today I thank the countrymen that the nation foiled that conspiracy with unity.”

Also Read: PM Modi On Operation Sindoor Critics

Swift Action Through Operation Sindoor

PM Modi revealed that Pakistan anticipated India’s retaliation. “Right after the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistan Forces had this idea that India would indeed take a major action. They started making nuclear threats,” he said.

Detailing the timeline, the Prime Minister said, “On the intervening night of May 6-7, India took action just as decided. Pakistan could not do anything. Our armed forces avenged April 22 within 22 minutes with precision attacks.”

‘Armed Forces Were Given a Free Hand’

The prime minister emphasised that the military was granted complete operational autonomy. “Armed forces were given a free hand. They were told to decide the when, where, and how. We are proud that terrorists were punished, and it was such a punishment that the terrorist masterminds have sleepless nights even to this day,” he stated.

Recounting his immediate response, PM Modi said, “I was abroad on April 22. I returned immediately and called a meeting. We gave clear instructions that a befitting reply had to be given to terrorism, and this is our national resolve. The army was given a free hand to act and told to decide when, where, how, and in what manner. All these things were clearly said in that meeting.”