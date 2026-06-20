'Those Who Had Looted Public Money Returning it Now & Being Sent To Jail': PM Modi's Fresh Jibe at TMC

Tarakeswar, Hooghly: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sharply targeted the previous Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime in West Bengal, asserting that those who had looted public money are now being compelled to return it and face jail as the state undergoes a transformative political shift under the new BJP-led government.

Addressing a massive gathering at the 'Paschimbanga Divas' celebrations in Tarakeswar, Hooghly district -- his first public rally in the state since the formation of the first BJP government last month -- PM Modi highlighted the "new freshness" in Bengal's air and the restoration of its past glory after ending the 15-year TMC rule.

"Bengal has broken free from its shackles," Modi declared, crediting the people's mandate for ushering in change.

"A new fragrance is wafting from every particle here. It feels as if the return of Bengal's glory has begun."

Advertisement

He praised the large turnout at the event near the historic Taraknath Temple and noted the visible joy and trust in villages across the state.

The Prime Minister emphasized how a single vote can drive significant transformation, pointing to the BJP's decisive victory with 207 seats in the 294-member Assembly. He linked the occasion of West Bengal Day, observed on June 20 to mark the 1947 partition vote that kept West Bengal with India, to the realization of long-held dreams for the state's bright future.

Advertisement

Modi reflected on Bengal's historical sacrifices, including the 1946 violence in Kolkata during Direct Action Day, the Noakhali riots, and the state's resilience against attempts to merge it with Pakistan. He lauded leaders like Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee for opposing such moves and safeguarding Bengal's identity, while criticizing past political agendas for whitewashing history and sidelining key figures.

On the development front, the Prime Minister announced concrete steps to bridge decades-old gaps. He released the 23rd instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), launched the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in West Bengal, and laid the foundation for multiple infrastructure projects in rail, road, agriculture, and fisheries sectors worth hundreds of crores.

"Under the BJP-NDA government, a massive development campaign has been launched. The double-engine government is working at super-fast speed... stalled projects are being restarted," he said, promising new momentum to Bengal's growth and rural economy.