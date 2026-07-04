'Those With Malicious Intentions Didn't Succeed': PM Modi's Dig at Oppn's 'Rumours' on Energy Crisis Amid Iran War

Balotra, Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a sharp swipe at opposition parties for spreading “rumours” and inciting fear among the public during a recent energy crisis triggered by war-like conditions in the Middle East, asserting that forces with “malicious intentions” ultimately failed in their efforts.

Addressing a public gathering after visiting the first greenfield integrated refinery-cum-petrochemical complex in Rajasthan's Balotra, PM Modi highlighted how India’s proactive diplomacy, strategic resource management, and national resolve helped the country avert a major LPG shortage despite heavy dependence on imports through the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

“Rumours were spread during the energy crisis, people were incited, but those with malicious intentions did not succeed,” the Prime Minister said.

“India’s diplomacy and friendships with other nations proved very useful,” he said.

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Modi emphasised that the BJP believes in the principle of ‘Nation First’ and does not engage in the politics of regionalism or division.

The Prime Minister detailed the crisis management that unfolded when nearly 60 per cent of India’s LPG requirements, with around 90 per cent of imports coming from Gulf countries via the Strait of Hormuz, faced sudden disruption.

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“A major crisis was about to unfold in our country,” he noted.

Drawing on Rajasthan’s legacy of confronting tough challenges, the government swiftly redirected refinery capacities. Gas meant for industrial use was repurposed for cooking gas (LPG) production. Within seven days, daily LPG output jumped significantly from about 35,000 metric tonnes to 54,000 metric tonnes.

Modi contrasted India’s refining prowess with other parts of the world, pointing out that no new refinery has been built in the United States in the last 50 years and Europe’s refining capacity has steadily declined, while India now holds the fourth-largest refining capacity globally.

“India made the right decisions at every level. It assessed the crisis accurately in time, formulated an effective strategy, and ensured balanced use of India’s resources,” he said.

“When certain forces were busy spreading rumours and fear in public, work was being carried out day and night behind the scenes... The hard work, the efforts, the patience, and every sensitive step taken at the policy and diplomatic levels, will one day be recorded in history.”