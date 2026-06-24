Thousands Join 8th Muharram Procession in Srinagar as Historic Route Opens for Fourth Year Under Tight Security

Srinagar: Srinagar’s city centre today turned into a sombre spectacle as thousands of Shia mourners marched along the historic Guru Bazar–Dalgate route on the 8th of Muharram, under heavy security and civic arrangements.

The procession, permitted for the fourth consecutive year, began early in the morning from Guru Bazar and passed through Badshah Kadal, Jehangir Chowk, and Maulana Azad Road before concluding at Dalgate.

Mourners carried black flags, Iranian banners, and portraits of revered figures, chanting elegies in remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala. Volunteers lined the route with stalls offering water, juices, and refreshments, while medical camps were set up to provide free healthcare services.

Srinagar Municipal Corporation deployed sprinklers to ease the summer heat, a gesture welcomed by participants.

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However, the permission came with strict conditions as the authorities prohibited anti-administration slogans, international propaganda, or any activity that could disturb communal harmony.

Security forces maintained a multi-layered grid, aided by drone surveillance, while traffic police enforced diversions and designated parking zones.

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“The arrangements have been smooth, and there were no major hindrances. We are thankful to the administration for facilitating this procession,” said Mauzam Ali, a mourner.

“Since the ban was lifted, we have seen thousands joining every year. Service camps reflect the spirit of community and devotion. It shows that faith can be observed with dignity and discipline,” said Syed Shahbaz Mosvi.

“Earlier, such processions were restricted, but now the administration has allowed them with proper regulation. It is good to see religious freedom being respected while ensuring public order,” said a shopkeeper near Jehangir Chowk.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir administration, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, was widely thanked by mourners for permitting the procession and ensuring its smooth passage. Traffic gradually returned to normal after the march concluded, with police reiterating that similar arrangements would continue for the remaining days of Muharram.

“This year’s peaceful observance is being seen as a message of reconciliation and cooperation between the community and the authorities. Besides Srinagar, Muharram processions were also held in other districts of the Valley, where local administrations ensured adequate security and civic facilities,” added locals.

At its heart, the 8th Muharram procession in Srinagar was not only a religious observance but also a demonstration of communal harmony, civic responsibility, and the resilience of tradition.