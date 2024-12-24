Threat Call To BRS Leader During Arnab's LIVE Debate Allegedly From Accused In Allu Arjun Vandalism Case

New Delhi: BRS spokesperson Krishank Mannem alleged that the youth Congress president from Kodangal Reddy Srinivas, who he (Mannem) alleged as the prime accused in the vandalism at Allu Arjun’s residence, threatened him not to participate in the debates, in relation to actor Allu Arjun and Sandhya Theatre Stampede. Earlier today, actor Allu Arjun reached Hyderabad's Chikkadpally police station to appear for questioning in connection to the incident that occurred during the premiere of his movie Pushpa 2 on December 4.

The tragic incident occurred on December 4, when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. A large crowd gathered to see him, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. Revathi lost her life, and her son, Sri Tej, was injured. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after posting a Rs 50,000 bond.

Krishank Mannem, who was on a Live debate with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sandhya Theatre Stampede, showed his mobile phone and focussed on a phone number from which he received a threat call from someone who asked him not to participate in the debate.

Mannem said, “This is his phone number, he called me up to threaten, he (Mannem) didn’t pick up the call but when checked on Truecaller, it said Reddy Srinivas… this is his mobile number (showing his phone)… the call was at 1:26 pm today”.

Mannem asked on the debate, “Why should the prime accused call me at the first place, what’s the need, what does he want?"

On the debate, Arnab asked Mannem to call him (the accused) back. When Mannem called him back, the accused didn’t pick up the call at once but immediately called back.

Upon receiving the call, the caller started speaking in Telugu. When Mannem asked him to speak in Hindi, he said, “We speak in Telugu only but didn't speak in Hindi.”

Moments later, Arnab asked Mannem to tell him (accused) in Telugu if he can join the debate Live. When Mannem asked the accused in Telugu about joining the debate live, the caller started abusing him in Telugu saying, "We are frauds, crooked and wicked…”

Mannem then tells him (the accused) who is he to call them names or give them a certificate. Mannem then told the caller on Live debate, “Why do they have to carry out attacks on an actor’s residence or how can he call him up or have the audacity to call him up and threaten him… please tell CM Revanth Reddy that this is not the language you speak against KTR… Arnab I cannot tolerate this…" and hangs up the phone.

After a few minutes, the caller once again called Mannem back. When the BRS spokesperson picked up the call, the accused said, “He knows that his call is being recorded" and then starts speaking in Telugu. Mannem informed him that his call is not being recorded.

Then Arnab tells Mannem to once again ask him, “Did he carry out the attack at Allu Arjun’s residence?”