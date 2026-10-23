Threat Email Targets Amitabh Bachchan’s Bungalow; Police Launch Probe

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A bomb threat email allegedly targeting veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in Mumbai was reported to Mumbai Police on Friday.

The threatening email was received by a school in Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the threat specifically refers to the actor’s Jalsa or Prateeksha bungalow in Mumbai.

Earlier, a threat email was received at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) office, following which a check was conducted and nothing suspicious was found, Mumbai Police said.

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The BMC, the civic body responsible for municipal administration and the provision of essential civic services in Mumbai, received the threat email, prompting security checks at its office.

According to Mumbai Police, the checking process was carried out after the email was received, but no suspicious object or material was found during the inspection.

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An almost same incident of threat mail occured on March 20, the Mumbai Press Club received a threatening email claiming that several small bombs filled with poisonous gas had been planted inside the building and would explode at 1 pm, an official said.

According to initial information, the email was allegedly sent by an individual identifying themselves as Neeraja Ajmal Khan. The sender claimed that as many as 42 "poison gas" devices had been installed inside the Press Club building.

The mail stated that, "We, the Muslims of Coimbatore, have learned a harsh truth: Udhayanidhi's cunning family used us as a mere vote bank and punished us in the name of protecting us. All our leaders who supported DMK in the last election have now been arrested under 'UAPA' by the same Udhayanidhi whom we had supported. When we tried to expose them, Tamil Nadu media outlets blocked us. So, we came to your state, but you also disappointed us."