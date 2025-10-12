Three Arrested in Durgapur Medical Student Gang Rape Case; Manhunt for Others Continues

Three individuals have been arrested by the West Bengal Police in connection with the gang rape of a medical student within the premises of a hospital in Durgapur. Authorities are currently searching for two additional suspects.

The victim is a second-year MBBS student at a private medical college near Shobhapur, Durgapur. Originally from Jaleswar, Odisha, the student was sexually assaulted late Friday evening in a secluded area behind the hospital building.

According to reports, the student had left the campus around 8:30 pm with a male friend. Near the campus gate, an individual dragged her to a private spot where the assault occurred.

The accused also reportedly stole the student's mobile phone and Rs 5,000. Following the incident, the victim was immediately admitted to a hospital for medical examination and is currently receiving treatment, including psychological counseling, with her condition reported as critical.

Investigation Underway

The local police launched an investigation. Three individuals have been arrested. The police have interrogated several people, including staff members of the medical college and the male friend who was accompanying the student. The male friend is currently under intense scrutiny, with the survivor's family alleging his involvement in misleading her to location, and a National Commission for Women (NCW) member noting that he fled the scene during the assault.

Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage and assessing the security arrangements on the college campus.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi also expressed deep anguish over the incident. “I have instructed senior officials to contact the West Bengal government and take necessary steps. All possible assistance will be provided to the victim’s family on behalf of the Odisha government,” he posted on X in Odia, while calling on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to take *“exemplary action”* against those responsible.

Meanwhile, the BJP launched a scathing political attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government, accusing it of consistent failure to maintain law and order in the state.

“West Bengal is not safe for women. Until the TMC government is held accountable, women across the state will continue to live in fear. Mamata Banerjee must go in 2026,” BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya wrote on X.

Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party MP and INDIA bloc ally of the TMC, also joined the fray, pointing to rising crimes against women in BJP-ruled states. “These incidents are not confined to West Bengal. In Uttar Pradesh, heinous crimes against women have more than doubled in the last 10 years. Governments must take responsibility for this societal failure,” she told ANI.