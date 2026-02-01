Three Bangladeshi Nationals Held in Tripura’s Kailashahar Over Illegal Entry Into India

New Delhi: Police in Tripura’s Kailashahar arrested three Bangladeshi nationals for illegal entry into India along with two Indian accomplices during a targeted operation on Sunday.

Acting on specific information, a team from Kailashahar police station carried out surveillance in plain clothes at the Paiturbazar New Motor Stand area on Sunday morning. During the operation, police noticed five individuals behaving suspiciously while travelling in a Maruti van.

Bangladeshi nationals confess to illegal entry

During interrogation, three occupants identified as Arman Hossain, Imran Hossain, and Monir Hossain admitted that they are residents of Comilla district in Bangladesh. They confessed to having crossed the international border illegally to enter India.

Police also arrested two Indian nationals, Faruk Mia and Abdul Kayum, both residents of the Rangauti area. They have been charged with facilitating the illegal entry of the Bangladeshi nationals and arranging their onwards travel within India.

Vehicle intercepted en route to Chennai

The van, which was moving towards Dharmanagar and was reportedly headed to Chennai, was stopped for questioning. According to officer in charge Tapas Malakar, the occupants gave inconsistent replies, raising further suspicion and leading to a search of the vehicle.

All five accused have been taken into custody, and police said further investigation is underway to ascertain whether a larger network is involved in the illegal movement of people across the border.