Three Boys Feared Drowned in Tawi River in J-K's Nagrota, Search Ops Underway

Nagrota: Three boys are feared drowned in Tawi river near Sainik School, Nagrota in the Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir. Local police and NDRF teams have rushed to the spot and launched search operations at around 5 pm.

The three boys have been identified as Sonam Dutt, Bavish Koul, and Aditya Pandit, residents of nearby localities in Jammu.

A few days earlier, two people mayt have drowned in the Pin Parvati River in Himachal's Kullu district. Police said that the two young men had gone for a bath in the river earlier, in the afternoon, but then went missing.

Police said that authorities, along with local residents, conducted a search for the missing youths, and divers were also been deployed to assist in the operation.