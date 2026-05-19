Three Coaches of Ujjain Express Derail Near Yog Nagari Station in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Rishikesh: Ujjain Express met with an accident near Yog Nagari Railway Station in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand on Monday night around 9:30 pm as three coaches of the train derailed. The incident took place in the Khand Village area. Fortunately, no passengers were on board the train at the time of the accident, officials said.

Preliminary findings suggest that the train suffered a brake failure during routine maintenance. Several questions have been raised regarding the movement of the entire train. Allegedly, senior railway officials did not reach the spot for two and a half hours.

A large crowd gathered on the tracks after the accident. GRP (Government Railway Police) personnel took charge and cleared the people from the site.

The West Central Railway Zone of Indian Railways has formed a high-level administrative inquiry committee to probe the fire incident on the Thiruvananthapuram Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express that occurred on Sunday.

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The blaze broke out at 5:15 am in the B-1 coach of the train traveling between Vikramgarh Alot and Lunirichha stations under the Kota Railway division, one and a half hours after departing Ratlam Junction in Madhya Pradesh, as stated by an official. The blaze also affected the luggage brake and generator car located behind the coach.

"The general manager of West Central Railway (WCR) has nominated the committee." The Railway Board stated in a press note that it includes senior officials from the West Central Railway, Integral Coach Factory located in Chennai, and RDSO (Research Designs and Standards Organisation)."

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Principal chief safety officer, WCR, has been designated as the committee convener," it stated, also listing additional members including the principal chief electrical engineer, principal chief mechanical engineer, WCR zone's principal chief security officer, and the principal chief mechanical engineer from the Integrated Coach Factory, among others.

The Railway Department has initiated an investigation. (With Agency Inputs)