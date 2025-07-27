Three People Killed After Tanker Explodes at Asphalt Plant Near Vadodara in Gujarat

Vadodara: Three people were killed on Sunday evening after a tanker exploded during a heating operation at a asphalt plant in Mokshi village, Savli taluka, Vadodara district, police confirmed.

The victims included the tanker’s driver and cleaner, along with a laborer working nearby. According to officials from the Bhadarwa police station, the explosion occurred while workers were heating the tanker to loosen and drain residual asphalt into barrels. The process led to a dangerous buildup of gas pressure inside the container, triggering a violent blast that fatally injured the three individuals.

“The tanker was being heated to remove stuck asphalt. During the process, gas pressure inside escalated, causing the explosion,” a police official stated.

The deceased have been identified as Armaan Ziaullah (26), a resident of Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Ashok Gurjar (21), from Alwar, Rajasthan, Shakib Akhtar Khan (33), a Vadodara local.

The bodies were transferred to a Vadodara hospital for post-mortem examinations. Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether safety protocols were violated.