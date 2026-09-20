Three Killed, Three Injured After Dumper Crashes into Crane, Auto in Delhi

New Delhi: Three people were killed and three others injured after a medium-sized dumper allegedly coming from Noida collided with a stationary crane and an auto-rickshaw carrying workers of the Safe City Project in Delhi's Sarita Vihar area early Sunday, police said.

The accident took place at around 3:20 am on Road No. 13 under the jurisdiction of Sarita Vihar Police Station, when workers were carrying out CCTV installation work.

According to the incident brief, the dumper collided with the crane and the stationary auto-rickshaw at the site where the workers were engaged in the Safe City Project.

Three people died in the accident. They have been identified as Umesh, 23, son of Ramdas, a resident of Sangam Vihar; Praveen, 35, son of Ashok Kumar, also from Sangam Vihar; and Suraj, 34, an HR manager. Further details regarding Suraj are being obtained from his employer.

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Three others - Akash, 20, son of Narender; Anup, 26, son of Surender, both residents of Sangam Vihar; and Khem Singh, 40, son of Pooran Singh, a resident of Rohini- sustained injuries in the accident.

Another worker, identified as Sudhir, son of Kaledeen, a resident of Sangam Vihar, escaped unhurt. The offending vehicle has been identified as a medium-sized dumper. The driver of the vehicle is currently untraced and has reportedly absconded from the spot.

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