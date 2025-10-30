Three Masked Men Loot Jeweler’s Shop in Jalandhar at Gunpoint, Incident Caught on CCTV

Jalandhar: A shocking incident took place in the Bhargava Camp area of Jalandhar, Punjab, where three armed robbers looted a jeweler’s shop at gunpoint. The entire incident was caught on the shop’s CCTV camera.

According to reports, the robbers entered the shop with their faces covered. As soon as they stepped inside, they took out pistols and pointed them at the jeweler’s son, who had opened the shop in the morning. The robbers threatened him and forced him to hand over the jewelry and cash.

Shop owner Vijay stated that the robbers stole gold jewelry and cash before fleeing from the scene. The terrified shopkeeper’s son screamed for help, but the robbers escaped within minutes.

Police reached the spot soon after the incident and began an investigation. Officers are reviewing the CCTV footage to identify the robbers and trace their movements.

This incident has created panic among local shopkeepers, and police have assured that strict action will be taken to catch the culprits at the earliest.