Three New Criminal Laws to Be Implemented in Haryana by Feb 28, Says CM Saini

The three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana by the end of this month, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively, came into effect on July 1 after the laws were passed by Parliament.

After chairing a meeting with officials about the implementation of the three laws, Saini said on X, "Three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana by February 28,".

"Chaired an important review meeting with officials regarding the three new criminal laws to be implemented in the state and the progress of development works," he also said in the post.