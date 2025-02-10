sb.scorecardresearch

Published 20:32 IST, February 10th 2025

Three New Criminal Laws to Be Implemented in Haryana by Feb 28, Says CM Saini

After chairing a meeting with officials about the implementation of the three laws, Saini said on X, "Three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana."

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini
After chairing a meeting with officials about the implementation of the three laws, Saini said on X, "Three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana." | Image: ANI

The three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana by the end of this month, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively, came into effect on July 1 after the laws were passed by Parliament.

After chairing a meeting with officials about the implementation of the three laws, Saini said on X, "Three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana by February 28,".

"Chaired an important review meeting with officials regarding the three new criminal laws to be implemented in the state and the progress of development works," he also said in the post.

Those present in the meeting included Rajesh Khullar the chief principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister, Vivek Joshi the chief secretary, Sumita Misra the additional chief secretary of the home department and state police chief Shatrujeet Kapur. 

Updated 20:32 IST, February 10th 2025