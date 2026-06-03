Three Royal Navy Personnel Killed in Devon Helicopter Crash, Confirms Defence Ministry

London: Three members of the Royal Navy have died following a helicopter crash during a training exercise in Devon this morning, the Ministry of Defence has confirmed.

The incident occurred near Sourton, Devon, on Wednesday 3 June. The MOD said it was with “deep sadness” that it could confirm the deaths of the three service personnel.

In an official statement, the Ministry said, “It is with deep sadness that we can confirm three members of the Royal Navy have died during a helicopter training exercise on Wednesday 3 June near Sourton, Devon.”

The families of those involved have been informed and have asked for a period of grace before any further details are released. The MOD added that its “thoughts and sympathies are with their families and friends at this sad time.”

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