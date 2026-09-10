Three Russian Military Aircraft Land at Noida Airport Ahead of BRICS Summit 2026

New Delhi: Three Russian military transport aircraft landed at Noida International Airport on Tuesday morning, marking the first landing by foreign aircraft at the newly operational airport. The arrival comes ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

The aircraft touched down at around 5:30 am. Among them was a Russian IL-76 military transport aircraft. A Russian advance team and military officials also arrived in India as part of the movement.

The three aircraft remained parked at the airport through Wednesday as Indian security personnel and Russian teams worked on arrangements linked to their presence. The arrival is being viewed as part of preparations for Putin’s upcoming visit and the movement of foreign dignitaries during the BRICS Summit.

The landing is significant for Noida International Airport as it marks the facility’s first foreign aircraft movement. Foreign military aircraft arriving in India have traditionally used Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

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The use of Noida Airport for the Russian aircraft comes as authorities prepare for a major increase in aviation and security activity around the BRICS Summit. Several heads of state and government are expected to travel to the national capital for the event.

The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. Putin is expected to participate in the summit and is also scheduled to hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 11.

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The Russian aircraft movement is therefore being closely linked to the logistical and security arrangements ahead of the Russian President’s visit. The presence of the Russian advance team and military personnel is expected to assist with preparations surrounding the visit.

The arrival also highlights the expanding role of Noida International Airport in handling high-profile international aviation movements. With Delhi preparing to host a major diplomatic gathering, multiple airports in the National Capital Region are being utilised to manage the expected movement of special aircraft, delegations and foreign dignitaries.