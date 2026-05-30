Five-Storey Building Collapses In Delhi's Saket, Many Feared Trapped | Videos

Delhi: A five-storey building came tumbling down and turned to rubble in Delhi's Saket area on Saturday just after a short spell of heavy rains accompanied by strong winds in the NCR region. The incident took place at the Saidulajab area near the Sakert metro Station.

The fire department was alerted at around 7.44 pm soon after the incident. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot for rescue operations. Preliminary reports suggest that several people may be trapped under the debris while rescue operations are underway. Police and medical personnel have already arrived at the spot.

Injured persons are being shifted to a nearby hospital after the incident. Rescue teams remained at the site and are continuing search, rescue, and evacuation operations.

Heavy Rains In Delhi

The incident took place soon in the aftermath of a massive dust storm which hit the National Capital Region (NCR) on Saturday evening. Strong winds swept across Delhi and surrounding areas followed by spells of rain and thunderstorm, bringing much needed respite from soaring mercury levels for the past few days.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned that a dust storm with winds up to 30-70km per hour may hit Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon and nearby areas.

The government also sent emergency alert over “severe thunderstorm" on phones of residents of Delhi-NCR. Locals were warned that during the course of the next three hours, thunderstorm, with winds of up to 90 km/per hour, will sweep the region.

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