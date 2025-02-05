Published 14:48 IST, February 5th 2025
Three Workers Die as Wall at Under-Construction Building Collapses in Hyderabad
Three construction workers died and another was injured after a wall collapsed on them at an under-construction site
Hyderabad: Three construction workers died and another was injured after a wall collapsed on them at an under-construction site here on Wednesday, police said.
The accident occurred when the labourers were digging in the cellar of an under-construction commercial building. A layer of the wall collapsed on them, trapping them under the debris, police said based on preliminary investigations.
Three workers died and another was injured in the incident, a police official at L B Nagar police station said.
The injured person has been shifted to a hospital. Investigation is on.
