  • Three Workers Die as Wall at Under-Construction Building Collapses in Hyderabad

Published 14:48 IST, February 5th 2025

Three Workers Die as Wall at Under-Construction Building Collapses in Hyderabad

Three construction workers died and another was injured after a wall collapsed on them at an under-construction site

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Hyderabad: Three construction workers died and another was injured after a wall collapsed on them at an under-construction site here on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred when the labourers were digging in the cellar of an under-construction commercial building. A layer of the wall collapsed on them, trapping them under the debris, police said based on preliminary investigations.

Three workers died and another was injured in the incident, a police official at L B Nagar police station said.

The injured person has been shifted to a hospital. Investigation is on. 

Updated 14:48 IST, February 5th 2025