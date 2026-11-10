Three Workers Die at Tata's India iPhone Parts Factory in Latest Safety Incident

Chennai: Three contract workers have died at a Tata Electronics factory that makes parts for Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab iPhones in India's southern Tamil Nadu state, the latest supply chain incident affecting the U.S. company in ​its most critical manufacturing base after China.

The deaths, which occurred late on Monday, will be investigated by ​Apple, Tata and the state authorities, state officials and two industry sources with ⁠direct knowledge said.

The salt-to-aviation Tata Group's electronics unit accounts for roughly 40% of iPhone assembly and Foxconn ​makes up the rest in India. Tata has in recent months faced many challenges as its iPhone-making ​operations have been hit by a ransomware attack and concerns of water pollution.

Over the years, as Apple expanded manufacturing beyond China, India has emerged as a key hub which now accounts for roughly 25% of the world's iPhones.

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The three contract ​workers died during maintenance work on an effluent treatment plant at the facility which is located in ​Hosur in Tamil Nadu, district official Dinesh Kumar said.

The effluent treatment plant was operated by Nalco Water, which is part of U.S.-headquartered Ecolab, opens new tab, ‌he said, adding ⁠that the deaths occurred when the workers inhaled gas while inspecting an external nano-filtration tank.

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Tata Electronics, Apple and Nalco Water did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Key Industrial Region

Tamil Nadu is a key industrial hub in India, hosting factories of many global giants like Foxconn, Hyundai, VinFast and BMW.

Its industries minister, Virudhai ​Magal Keerthana, said in a ​post on X that ⁠the worker deaths will be "thoroughly investigated and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings."

There has been no impact on production as the facility was ​closed for the Hindu festival of Deepavali this week, the two industry sources said, adding that Tata ​and Apple will ⁠both investigate the incident.

Tata's Hosur site has faced repeated setbacks: a fire halted production at the components plant in 2024, and state authorities warned of a shutdown over alleged groundwater contamination this year before dropping the matter.