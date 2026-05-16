Three-Year-Old Trapped in 30-Foot Borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur Rescued After 9-Hour Operation

Hoshiarpur: Hoshiarpur District administration has successfully rescued a three-year-old boy who fell into a borewell in Chak Samana village of Punjab.

Speaking from the site on Friday, the District Magistrate (DM) Aashika Jain confirmed that the child is responsive and has been communicating with his mother, providing a significant boost to the rescue teams. With the NDRF, local police, and medical experts on-site, the administration has deployed heavy machinery to dig a parallel shaft and is ensuring a continuous supply of oxygen to the child as they race to complete the rescue.

"The rescue operation is ongoing. NDRF is trying to reach the child. We are continuously trying to talk to the child, and the child is also responding. An appeal to everyone to cooperate in the rescue operation," said DM.

The DM further stated, “It's a very unfortunate incident. At 4 o'clock, a 4-year-old child fell into a borewell that had been being dug since yesterday. As soon as the news broke, our emergency teams, including fire, police, and health departments, along with the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), arrived on the scene. As you can see, various organisations like the Baba Deep Singh Sewa Dal and expert teams from the NDRF are working tirelessly to rescue the child as quickly as possible.”

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"Regarding the technical solutions, we initially considered digging a parallel borewell. Now, we are also working on creating a ramp to reach the child faster. We are continuously trying to communicate with the child, and he is responding, which gives the entire team hope. We are all praying to the Almighty for a safe rescue," DM added.

"I appeal to the public through you all to cooperate with the rescue operation. The police are doing their job, but we need everyone's cooperation. We have appointed the SDM of Hoshiarpur as the incident commander to coordinate between all agencies. We have the necessary machinery and officers from the NH (National Highways Authority), and JCBs are also here. The local panchayat has also provided machinery," the DM said.

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DM asserted that I request everyone to let the emergency teams work without any hindrance and not to block the paths.

"We have also deployed Civil Defence to manage the crowd. It's night now, and proper lighting has been arranged. Currently, the assessment is ongoing, and the most encouraging thing is that we are talking to the child. He could be at a depth of 10 to 20 feet, but the NDRF is about to reach him, so let's all pray," said DM.

Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh also expressed happiness over the rescue operation.

"I thank the Almighty, and through the collective efforts of everyone, the child has been safely rescued and is now being taken to the hospital," the minister said.

DM informed that the team called the child's mother to talk to him so that he feels reassured by a familiar voice.

"We are also trying to provide some light inside so that he doesn't feel scared. Paediatricians and expert doctors are on-site. We have already provided an oxygen pipe, which was our first priority as soon as the incident happened. Our team from the Civil Surgeon's office and expert doctors have been here for the last four hours," said DM.

Earlier in the day, a rescue operation was initiated in Chak Sawana village of Hoshiarpur district in Punjab after a three-year-old child accidentally fell into a borewell while playing near his house on Friday evening.