Thunderstorm, Gusty Winds, Hailstorm to Hit Parts of Madhya Pradesh: IMD Issues Alert for These Districts | Check Here

Bhopal: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a weather alert for 15 districts in Madhya Pradesh, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds on Tuesday. The IMD also predicted hailstorm activity in two districts—Khandwa and Khargone.

According to officials from IMD’s Bhopal office, isolated areas in districts including Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, and Khargone were likely to experience thunderstorms and lightning. Wind speeds were expected to reach 40 to 50 mph, posing risks of damage to property and crops.

Parts of State Experience Unstable Weather Till April 3

The IMD attributed the sudden weather shift to a cyclonic circulation over Marathwada in central Maharashtra and a wind discontinuity over Madhya Pradesh.

Officials noted that parts of the state could experience unstable weather conditions until April 3.

Meteorologists also stated that the change in weather would bring down temperature levels across the affected districts, providing relief from the rising summer heat.

Meanwhile, in the state capital Bhopal, the maximum temperature was recorded at 35.2°C, while the minimum temperature stood at 19.6°C.