Ticket Dispute Turns Ugly: Bus Conductor Caught on Camera Slapping Passenger in Mumbai, Threatened Him to Not Film

Mumbai: A video showing a BEST bus conductor slapping a passenger has gone viral on social media, triggering public outrage. The incident, posted by an X (formerly Twitter) user, raised concerns about passenger safety and the behavior of public transport staff.

The Mumbai Police urged the complainant to report the incident to the nearest police station. The altercation occurred on March 29, 2025, on bus route number 382, operated by the Deonar depot, while it was traveling from Sahar Cargo to Anushakti Nagar.

Altercation Over Tickets Led to Heated Argument

According to reports, the incident began when two boys boarded the bus near the Ghatkopar depot around noon. The bus conductor initially asked them for their tickets, but they were busy playing on their mobile phones and ignored his request.

After other passengers had purchased their tickets, the conductor inquired again, which led to a verbal altercation. The boys, instead of responding to the conductor’s request, started recording the conversation on their mobile phones, which further escalated tensions.

Passengers Left Without Paying, Threatened to Make Video Viral

As the bus approached Ramabai, the conductor rang the bell, and the two boys exited the bus without purchasing tickets. Before leaving, they threatened to post the video on social media in an attempt to highlight the conductor’s behavior.

Soon after, an X user named Amarjeet Pal shared the video, questioning the government's accountability regarding such incidents.

In his post, the user wrote, "A bus conductor is beating a passenger. Does the government allow this act to be committed by the bus conductor? If not, then immediate action should be taken against this person so that no further trouble befalls any passenger. If a bus passenger is killed, does the government allow this act to be committed by a person called the bus conductor? If not, then immediate action should be taken against this person so that no further trouble befalls any passenger."

As the post gained traction, Mumbai Police responded, urging the user to report the incident to the nearest police station for necessary action.

Authorities to Take Action

The BEST administration has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident, and it remains unclear if the conductor has faced any disciplinary action.

Meanwhile, commuters have expressed mixed reactions, with some condemning the conductor's behavior while others questioned whether the passengers provoked the situation.