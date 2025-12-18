Ticket Still In WL Or RAC? You Can Now Check Its Status 10 Hours Before Train Departure | Image: Freepik/Representative

New Delhi: In a big relief for travelers, the Indian Railways has announced that passengers can now check the status of their tickets 10 hours before departure. Aimed at giving passengers clarity about their journey well in advance, this is the first time the Railway Board has revised the timing for preparing the reservation chart.

Earlier, many passengers ended up reaching their railway stations without even knowing the status of their tickets. Passengers holding Waiting List (WL) or Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) tickets reached their respective stations hoping that their seats might get confirmed later, leading to unnecessary stress. The chart preparation, which only came out a few hours ahead of departure, left passengers unsure about their journey.

With the new change, passengers can now check whether their ticket on 'waiting list' has been confirmed, 10 hours before the train's departure. In case their tickets do not get confirmed, passengers can get adequate time to make alternative travel arrangements like booking a cab, renting a vehicle or checking into a hotel for the time being.

The Railway Board however clarified that there would be different rules for trains depending on their timing. Trains departing between 5:01 am and 2:00 pm will be prepared by 8:00 pm the previous day while those departing from 2:01 pm to 11:59 pm and from 12:00 am to 5:00 am will be prepared 10 hours in advance, the Board said.

Earlier in July 2025, the Railways had mandated preparing the train reservation charts 8 hours before train departure. It was also directed that passengers had to be informed about the confirmation of their seats, through text messages. Before July 2025, passengers only received information about their ticket confirmation four hours before their train's departure.

According to reports, the order has been sent to all zonal railways and the Centre For Railway Information Systems (CRIS) for implementation.

Discounted Tickets For Senior Citizens

In a relief for senior citizens, who depend on trains for low-cost long journeys, Indian Railways has finally announced the return of senior citizen concessions, along with two special facilities. This step comes as a major concession for many retired or elderly individuals who often travel by trains, either for medical treatment, visiting their family, or pilgrimages.

In addition to this, the elderly passengers will receive priority-based help and comfort facilities during their train journey, the Railway Board announces. The services include better assistance at stations and on trains, helping them travel with less stress and physical effort.

Who All Are Eligible?