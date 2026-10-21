Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 3 Key Accused Taken to Anti-Extortion Cell in Mumbai After Kota Transfer

Mumbai: On Wednesday, the 3 key accused arrested in connection with firing on actor Tiger Shroff’s car were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan. Following a medical examination, the accused were taken to the Anti-Extortion Cell office in Mumbai for interrogation.

Speaking to ANI , lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar, who is representing the accused, said, “The accused were brought to the Anti-Extortion Cell office and before this, the convoy from Rajasthan went straight for a medical checkup. Inquiry is going on and in the morning, they will be presented before the court...”

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the three alleged shooters were initially targeting another prominent Bollywood celebrity but were unable to reach that individual because of tight security. “Tiger Shroff was not the shooters’ original target. The three shooters were targeting a prominent Bollywood celebrity. However, the celebrity’s security was so tight that the shooters were unable to target them,” the Mumbai Crime Branch said.

The Crime Branch further alleged that the shooters subsequently turned their attention towards Shroff, believing that he would be an easier target. “Later, the shooters decided to target Tiger Shroff, believing he would be an easier target, and opened fire at him instead,” the Crime Branch added.The identity of the other celebrity was not specified in the information provided by the Crime Branch.

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Mumbai Police have taken custody of three suspects arrested in Kota, Rajasthan, in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff’s car. A court granted the accused 48-hour transit remand. However, police implemented an alternative plan, keeping them overnight at the Railway Colony Police Station before bringing them to Mumbai on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 7 pm on Sunday in Juhu, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries. Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tiger Shroff's team issued a stern warning against the circulation of fabricated stories, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor, urging media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing it.

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The team also warned that legal action may be initiated against individuals and pages creating, promoting or circulating such content.In an official statement shared on social media, Team Tiger categorically clarified that the actor had not issued any statements, released any videos or authorised any communication concerning the recent firing incident or related developments.

The statement comes amid the circulation of misleading digital content linked to the firing incident involving Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The management team stressed that the content circulating online was unauthorised and intended to mislead the public. It also urged fans, media outlets and digital platforms to rely exclusively on verified communication from Shroff and his official representatives.

The statement read, “We would like to categorically clarify that Tiger Shroff has made no statements, released no videos, and authorised no communication regarding the recent incident or any related developments.” It further stated, “It has come to our attention that several social media pages and digital platforms are circulating fabricated stories, AI-generated videos and scripted narratives, falsely attributed to Tiger. These are completely false, unauthorised and intended to mislead the public.”