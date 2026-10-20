Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 4 Arrested By Delhi Police Special Cell, Including 2 Women

New Delhi: Four people, including two women, have been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in connection with the firing at actor Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. A female juvenile has also been apprehended in the case, police sources said on Tuesday.

The four accused have been identified as Kunal (21), Sumit (19), Radha (23) and Babita (23). They were apprehended by the Special Cell's New Delhi Range (NDR) unit and subsequently handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

The arrests come a day after three other suspects were apprehended in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the same incident. The firing took place in Juhu on October 18, when two gunmen allegedly opened fire at Shroff's car. The actor escaped unhurt, although his driver and another person sustained injuries.

How The Accused Allegedly Arranged Weapons And Travelled To Mumbai

According to police sources, the accused are from Delhi and Haryana's Sonipat. Investigators suspect that the two men procured weapons and handed them over to the women, who travelled to Mumbai to deliver them to members of their syndicate.

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Police said Kunal, who had recently been released from jail on bail, was introduced to Anil Pandit by a friend from Harsana village. The two subsequently communicated through an encrypted messaging application.

On Pandit's instructions, Kunal allegedly collected a pistol and 20 rounds of ammunition from Amritsar. Around two months ago, he met Radha, informed her about his activities and persuaded her to travel to Mumbai with the weapon after developing a relationship with her.

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On October 15, Kunal reportedly took Radha and Babita to New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was allegedly kept in Radha's bag. Kunal remained in contact with them through an encrypted application during their journey and relayed instructions from Pandit.

The women arrived at Dadar in Mumbai on October 17 and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel.

A day later, at around 7 pm on October 18, two gunmen opened fire at Shroff's car in Juhu. Following the incident, Pandit allegedly told Kunal that the shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their escape.

Radha and Babita subsequently left Mumbai for Delhi aboard the Dadar–Haridwar Express on October 18. They were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station on October 20, while Kunal and Sumit were caught in Sonipat.

Court Grants Transit Remand As Mumbai Police Take Over Probe

The Delhi Police Special Cell arrested the accused and produced them before a court through a kalandra under Section 35(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Officials from the Maharashtra Police's Crime Investigation Department (CID), Mumbai, later approached the court seeking permission for custodial interrogation and the formal arrest of the accused. The court approved the request, following which the Mumbai Police formally arrested them.

The Mumbai Police team also sought three days of transit remand, which the court granted. All four accused have since been handed over to the Mumbai Police for further investigation.

The investigation is examining the alleged role of the accused in procuring and transporting weapons, delivering them to members of the syndicate and assisting the suspects after the shooting.

Three More Suspects Held In Kota; Gang Claims Responsibility

The latest arrests follow the apprehension of three suspects in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday. The three, aged 18, 22 and 22, were detained at Kota railway station during a joint operation by the Rajasthan Police and the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF). Two are from Haryana and one is from Bihar.

DCP Raj Tilak Roshan said that two of the three suspects had fired five to six rounds at Shroff's car. He added that the motorcycle allegedly used in the incident was found in Mumbai's Andheri area, while no weapon was recovered from the three suspects.

"We are bringing them to Mumbai from Rajasthan," he said.