Tiger Shroff Firing Case: All 3 Accused Arrested in Kota, 2 Suspected of Being Shooters in Attack

New Delhi: In a major development in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, all three accused have reportedly been arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. The arrests come amid an investigation by the Mumbai Police Crime Branch into the shooting outside a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening.

The firing incident triggered a major police operation, with investigators examining the alleged attackers' movements, possible prior surveillance of the actor and their escape route after the shooting. Further details about the arrests, including the identities of the accused and the circumstances of their detention, are awaited.

Three Accused Arrested in Kota

According to the latest information, all three accused in the Tiger Shroff firing case have been arrested in Kota, Rajasthan. The development follows reports that Mumbai Crime Branch teams had expanded their search beyond Maharashtra to trace the suspects.

Investigators had been pursuing leads about the accused's movements after the shooting. Official confirmation of the arrests and further details of the operation are awaited.

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Attackers Conducted Recce Before Firing

During the investigation, sources indicated that the attackers may have conducted reconnaissance, or recce, of Tiger Shroff's movements before carrying out the shooting.

According to preliminary information cited in reports, the suspects allegedly knew that the actor regularly visited a football ground in Juhu on Sundays. They are suspected of monitoring his routine and timing the attack as he was leaving the venue in his car.

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These details remain part of the ongoing investigation, and the motive behind the shooting has yet to be conclusively established.

Suspects' Alleged Escape Route Traced

Earlier reports indicated that the attackers allegedly fled along SV Road through Vile Parle and Andheri after opening fire. They reportedly abandoned their motorcycle near Andheri West railway station before boarding a train towards Borivali.

Investigators subsequently suspected that the accused had crossed into neighbouring Gujarat to evade arrest. Mumbai Crime Branch teams were reported to be conducting raids at suspected locations as part of the search operation.

The reported arrests in Kota mark a significant development in the case, although authorities are yet to provide further details about how the suspects were tracked down.

What Happened in Juhu?

The shooting took place at around 7 pm on Sunday as Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club in Mumbai's Juhu area. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohit Garg, unidentified individuals opened fire as the actor was leaving in his vehicle.

Three to four rounds were reportedly fired at the vehicle. Tiger Shroff escaped direct gunshot injuries, while two people, including his driver, sustained injuries. His driver suffered a gunshot wound to his arm.

Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch subsequently launched an investigation to identify the attackers, establish the sequence of events and determine the motive behind the incident.

FIR Registered Against Three

An FIR was registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing. According to the information provided by Mumbai Police, the case invokes Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

Investigators have been examining evidence related to the shooting while attempting to establish the roles of those involved.

Eknath Shinde Assures Actor of Govt Support

Following the incident, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Tiger Shroff's residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and assure the family of the state government's support.

Shinde condemned the firing and said the actor had suffered injuries to his left hand caused by gunpowder and glass fragments. He also said that Tiger Shroff and his mother, Ayesha Shroff, were shaken by the incident.

Shinde warned that threats against public figures would not be tolerated and assured the family that strict action would be taken against those responsible.

Investigation Continues

The reported arrest of all three accused in Kota is the latest development in the high-profile shooting case. Investigators are expected to establish the suspects' alleged roles, the motive behind the attack and whether others were involved.