Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Andheri Hotel Room Sealed, Crime Branch Probes Shooters’ Practice Firing

Mumbai: The investigation into the Tiger Shroff firing case has revealed that the hotel room in Andheri, where the three key accused allegedly stayed, has been sealed by the authorities.

As per sources, the Mumbai Crime Branch is also investigating allegations that the shooters practised firing at an unknown place before the incident. Investigators are also expected to recreate the crime scene with all three accused as part of the ongoing probe.

Earlier, four accused arrested in connection with the firing on the actor were produced before Mumbai’s Esplanade Court (Killa Court) on Thursday. Anil Pandit has been named as an absconding accused in the case, according to the police remand application submitted before the court.

During the court proceedings, Mumbai Police argued that the firing incident was carried out at the behest of Anil Pandit. The court remanded all four accused to police custody until October 26, rejecting the police request for custody until October 31.

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The four accused, who were produced before Mumbai's Esplanade Court, were brought to Mumbai from Kota, Rajasthan and were presented before the court after undergoing medical examinations.

The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18 in Juhu, when Shroff was leaving a football club. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver sustained injuries.

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Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Tiger's team issued a stern warning against the circulation of fabricated stories, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor, urging media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing it.