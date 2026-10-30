Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests 12th Accused in Sonipat, Brings Him to Mumbai

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested the 12th accused in the firing case targeting Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff from Sonipat, Haryana, on Friday.

The accused is being brought to Mumbai on transit remand as the investigation into the October 18 shooting incident continues.

The latest arrest comes a day after the Mumbai Crime Branch detained the suspect in Sonipat with the assistance of the local police on Thursday.

Confirming the development, Mumbai Police said, "acting on specific inputs from its investigation, a Mumbai Crime Branch team has detained one more suspect in Sonipat, Haryana, with the help of the Sonipat Police. Further legal action is under way."

Advertisement

Earlier on Thursday, all 11 accused arrested in the case were produced before a special court under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The court remanded them to police custody until November 6.

The Mumbai Police had initially sought 10 days of custody to investigate the case.

Advertisement

The court was also informed about the medical condition of the ninth accused, who reportedly has only one functional kidney.

Following the hearing, lawyer Ajinkya Mirgal Madhukar said, "We presented the medical records of the ninth accused to the court.

He has only one functional kidney, the other is non-functional..."

The lawyer further said that the police had argued for custody to trace digital and financial trails and extract information from seized mobile phones. However, the defence contended that physical custody was unnecessary since the relevant items had already been seized.

The judge asked all the accused whether they had any complaints or anything to say. The judge also checked whether they understood Marathi and instructed them to cooperate with the investigation.

The Mumbai Police have invoked provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act, 1999, against all the accused in the case.

According to the police, the MCOCA provisions were added to the Detection of Crime Branch, Criminal Investigation Department (DCB-CID) case, originally registered on October 19 under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act.

The competent authority granted permission to invoke MCOCA under Section 23(1)(a) of the Act on October 27. Subsequently, Sections 3(1)(ii), 3(2) and 3(4) of MCOCA were added to the case against all accused.

"Further investigation is ongoing," the Mumbai Police said.

The incident took place around 7 pm on October 18, in Mumbai's Juhu area. Multiple shots were fired at Shroff's car as he was leaving a football club after a football session.

While the actor escaped unharmed, his driver sustained injuries. A bystander was also injured in the incident.