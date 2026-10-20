Tiger Shroff Shooting Case: Mumbai Police Deploy 'Plan B' as Three Accused Held in Kota

Jaipur: In a late-night security rejig, Mumbai Police executed an alternative strategy, dubbed 'Plan B', to secure the three shooters accused in the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff.

The three accused shooters in the attack on Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff are currently reported to be in Kota, where they were kept at the Railway Colony police station throughout the night.

Visuals from the Kota Railway Colony police station showed tight security arrangements, with teams from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Rajasthan Police maintaining a security cordon around the premises.

According to reports, the Mumbai Police received instructions to follow ‘Plan B’ for transporting the accused. As a result, the police reportedly changed their original plan to take the accused to Mumbai overnight and decided to keep them in Kota.

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The Mumbai Police are likely to leave Kota with the three accused shortly, although further details regarding the timing and arrangements for their transportation are awaited.

Further developments in the case are expected as the police proceed with the next steps in the investigation.

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Speaking on the same, Ramswaroop Meena, SHO at Railway Colony Police Station, explained that the three accused have been granted a 48-hour transit remand and are being transported to Mumbai by the Maharashtra Police.

"The Maharashtra Police are on their way to take custody of them (accused). Some of their officers are already here, and others are arriving to complete the formal handover. I briefed you on everything yesterday; they were detained... They were questioned by the Maharashtra Police and us...

They have now been handed over to the Maharashtra Police... Nothing of that sort (weapons or money) was found." Regarding how the Maharashtra Police will transport them, he says, "That depends on their preferred mode of travel; whether by train, by road, or otherwise," he told ANI.

The case pertains to the firing that took place around 7 pm on Sunday in the Juhu area of Mumbai, when actor Tiger Shroff was leaving a football club. The accused allegedly opened fire at the actor’s car. Although the actor escaped direct gunshot injuries, his driver sustained injuries in the incident.