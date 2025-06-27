Tigress And 4 Cubs Found Dead In Karnataka’s MM Hills, Forest Officials Suspect Poisoning

Updated 27 June 2025 at 12:48 IST
Mysuru: A tragic incident has unfolded at the Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chamarajanagar, where a mother tiger and her four cubs were found dead under suspicious circumstances near the Hoogyam forest range.
In response to the tragedy, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has called for a comprehensive investigation. The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) will oversee the inquiry, and the minister has requested a detailed report to be submitted promptly. He has also emphasized that strict action will be taken if any negligence by forest staff is found. Top forest officals, including Chief Conservator of FOrests (CCF) Heeralal, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests(APCCF) Srinivasaan and Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Chakrapani, as well as National Tiger Conservation Authority representative Malleshappa, visited the spot.
Forest officials suspect that poisoning may be the cause of their untimely deaths. The bodies were located near Meenyam village, not far from the Gajanur-Mahadeshwara Gudi Bayalu area. Nearby, a half-eaten cow carcass was discovered, leading officials to believe that the tigress might have hunted the cow. According to investigations, some miscreants could have poisoned the cow’s remains, which the tigress and her cubs consumed, leading to their deaths. Should poisoning be confirmed, the minister has said that criminal charges will be pursued against those responsible.
So far, five tiger carcasses have been recovered from the area- one adult tigress and her four cubs. This incident has raised significant alarm among wildlife authorities and conservationists alike. The Malai Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary is renowned for its tiger population, and such incidents pose a grave threat to ongoing conservation efforts.
Published 27 June 2025 at 12:46 IST