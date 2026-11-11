Tihar CCTV Footage Challenges US Mercenary Matthew VanDyke's Custodial Assault Claims, Jail Report Reveals

New Delhi: Court-ordered CCTV footage from Tihar Jail has brought fresh scrutiny to American mercenary Matthew VanDyke's allegations of custodial assault, with a report submitted by jail authorities reportedly stating that he struck an armed police constable before being restrained by the officer.

The development comes as a major setback to VanDyke's version of events, in which he had alleged that he was repeatedly assaulted while in custody. According to the jail report, the CCTV footage captures a physical altercation involving VanDyke and an armed constable, with the officer subsequently restraining him.

The footage was placed before the court, which examined the complete CCTV sequence and reportedly expressed satisfaction with the response of the Tihar Jail authorities.

VanDyke had earlier detailed his allegations in a handwritten affidavit reportedly sent to the US Embassy in August, nearly two weeks before the NIA filed its chargesheet in the case. In the affidavit, he claimed that prison staff repeatedly assaulted him, punched him in the chest and arms, threatened him with a police baton and denied him medical attention for nearly 24 hours despite his requests.

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He had also expressed apprehension about possible retaliation and alleged that prison authorities were attempting to cover up the incidents. The allegations surfaced publicly after VanDyke posted on X on November 9, claiming that his arrest and detention in India were linked to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Why Was Matthew VanDyke Arrested In India?

The latest development comes amid the ongoing NIA investigation into an alleged network involving VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals. The NIA arrested VanDyke and the six Ukrainians in March 2026 over allegations that they had travelled to Mizoram without the necessary permits and crossed into Myanmar to provide training to ethnic armed groups.

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Investigators alleged that the group was involved in training activities related to drone warfare, drone operations, assembly and jamming technology. The agency had initially registered the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). However, its chargesheet subsequently invoked Sections 21 and 23 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, while the investigation into the UAPA angle remained open.

VanDyke was granted default bail after the chargesheet was found incomplete with regard to the pending investigation. He was released from Tihar Jail on September 24. The Rouse Avenue court subsequently permitted him and the six Ukrainian nationals to remain outside India until their next hearing on February 24, 2027.