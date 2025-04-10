Timeline of the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack: Key Moments, Heartbreaking Loss, and Heroic Struggles

The 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack remained one of the darkest and most horrifying chapters in Indian history. For three days, the city of Mumbai faced a coordinated terrorist attack that killed more than 160 innocent lives and injured over hundreds of people. The attackers targeted iconic landmarks, including hotels, a railway station, a Jewish centre, and a hospital, creating chaos and fear across the city.

Here is a detailed timeline of the key events, tragic losses, and courageous acts that unfolded between November 26 and November 28, 2008.

November 26, 2008: The Night of Horror Begins

9:30 PM – Terrorists Arrived by Sea:

Ten heavily armed terrorists entered Mumbai via the Arabian Sea. They hijacked an Indian fishing trawler, killed its captain, and used a rubber dinghy to reach the city's shores at Colaba.

9:45 PM – First Attack at CST Railway Station:

Two terrorists opened fire inside Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CST), one of the city’s busiest railway stations. The gunfire killed over 58 people and injured 104. The attackers escaped the scene by blending into the crowd.

10:00 PM – Second Attack at Oberoi Trident Hotel:

Another group of terrorists stormed into the Oberoi Trident Hotel, shooting indiscriminately at guests and staff. Many were killed instantly, while several were taken hostage.

10:10 PM – Third Attack at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel:

Simultaneously, terrorists entered the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, setting off grenades and opening fire. Fires broke out, and many guests, including foreigners, were trapped inside. Hostage situations began to unfold.

10:15 PM – Attack on Nariman House (Chabad House):

Two terrorists attacked Nariman House, a Jewish outreach centre. Rabbi Gavriel Holtzberg and his wife Rivka, along with others, were taken hostage. The couple’s toddler son, Moshe, was rescued by their Indian nanny, Sandra Samuel.

November 27, 2008: City Under Siege

12:30 AM – Indian Police Responded:

Mumbai Police engaged the terrorists, and several officers, including ATS Chief Hemant Karkare, Additional Commissioner Ashok Kamte, and Encounter Specialist Vijay Salaskar, were killed in the line of duty while confronting the terrorists near Cama Hospital.

3:00 AM – NSG Operation at the Taj Began:

The National Security Guard (NSG) commandos arrived in Mumbai. A full-scale counter-terror operation was launched. Commandos entered the Taj Hotel to flush out the terrorists and rescue hostages.

7:30 AM – Final Assault at Oberoi Trident Hotel:

NSG commandos initiated their operation at the Oberoi Trident, killing two terrorists and rescuing over 100 hostages. By the end of the operation, 32 people, including foreigners, had been killed at the hotel.

10:00 AM – Final Push at Nariman House:

NSG launched an aerial assault at Nariman House, rappelling down from helicopters to rescue hostages. Sadly, five hostages, including the Rabbi and his wife, were found dead.

11:00 AM – Death of Key Attackers:

Several attackers were neutralized by NSG and Mumbai Police by this time. Only one terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, was caught alive after being captured by brave police officer Tukaram Omble, who died in the act.

November 28, 2008: The Siege Ends

11:30 AM – End of Siege at Taj Mahal Palace Hotel:

After more than 60 hours of gunfire, explosions, and rescue operations, the NSG declared the Taj Hotel siege over. Three terrorists were killed inside the hotel. Fires raged in parts of the building, which bore heavy damage.

Aftermath and Consequences

Ajmal Kasab, the lone surviving terrorist, was tried in India, found guilty, and hanged on November 21, 2012.

The attack led to major security reforms, including the establishment of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and better coastal surveillance.

Citizens and politicians questioned intelligence failures, and public anger pushed for rapid legal proceedings.

The NSG commandos, Mumbai Police, and hotel staff were praised for their bravery and quick action under fire.

FAQs: Understanding the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack

1. What happened during the 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack?

Ten terrorists carried out coordinated attacks across Mumbai from November 26 to 28, 2008. They attacked multiple public places, including hotels, a railway station, and a Jewish centre, killing more than 160 people.

2. Who were the perpetrators of the 26/11 attack?

The terrorists belonged to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a Pakistan -based terror group. The only surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab, confirmed the group’s involvement during interrogation.

3. How long did the 26/11 attacks last?

The attacks lasted for about 60 hours from the night of November 26 until November 28, 2008.

4. What were the consequences of the 26/11 attacks?

The attack exposed gaps in India’s security system and led to reforms in intelligence sharing, coastal security, and counter-terror operations. It also strained India-Pakistan relations.

5. Who was responsible for the planning of the 26/11 attack?