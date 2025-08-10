Tina Ambani Shares Adorable Raksha Bandhan Moments Of Anil Ambani With His Sisters

Mumbai: Tina Ambani, the wife of billionaire Anil Ambani, took to social media to share a heartfelt post on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, a festival that celebrates the unbreakable bond between brothers and sisters. In her post, she wished everyone a Happy Raksha Bandhan, while sharing adorable pictures of her husband, Anil Ambani, with his two sisters, Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar.

The image captured the loving brother, Anil Ambani, the younger brother of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, donning traditional attire, while his sisters looked stunning in vibrant-coloured salwar suits adorned with pearl jewellery and minimal makeup. The photos captured the special moments of the Ambani siblings after the Raksha Bandhan ritual, showing the strong bond of love and respect they share.

Tina Ambani's post was accompanied by a sweet caption that read, "A promise to protect, a vow to support, a bond to cherish.... today and forever! Happy Rakshabandhan to all the brothers and their beloved sisters #RakshaBandhan2025." The heartfelt message resonated with everyone, showcasing the importance of sibling relationships.

The Ambani family is known for their strong bond, and this Rakshabandhan celebration was no exception. Anil Ambani's sisters, Nina Kothari and Deepti Salgaocar, are not only loving siblings but also successful entrepreneurs in their own right. Nina is a key member of Kothari Sugars & Chemicals Ltd, while Deepti is an Indian entrepreneur and one of the founder members of Reliance Industries.

The Rakshabandhan celebration post of Tina Ambani has garnered a lot of love and admiration from fans and followers, who appreciated the strong family values and bond that the Ambani family shares. The loving wishes and heartfelt messages were an example of the importance of Rakshabandhan in Indian culture, celebrating the beautiful relationship between brothers and sisters.

Tina Ambani's Journey From Talented Bollywood Actress To Leading Businesswoman

Tina Ambani, the wife of billionaire Anil Ambani, is a renowned philanthropist, businesswoman, and former Bollywood actress. Born on February 11 in the year 1957, in Mumbai, Tina rose to fame with her debut film ‘Des Pardes’ in 1978 and went on to act in over 35 films, including hits like ‘Karz’, ‘Rocky’, and ‘Yeh Vaada Raha’. After marrying Anil Ambani in 1991, she shifted her focus from acting to philanthropy and social work.

Tina Ambani is the chairperson of the esteemed Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital and Medical Research Institute in Mumbai, which provides advanced quaternary care and has become a benchmark for healthcare in India. She also leads the Reliance Group's corporate social responsibility initiatives and is involved with various organisations, including the Harmony Art Foundation and Mudra Foundation. Known for her love of art and culture, Tina has supported numerous art exhibitions and cultural events, showcasing her refined taste and appreciation for aesthetics.

Who Are The Two Loving Sisters Of Mukesh Ambani And Anil Ambani

Deepti Salgaocar: Younger Daughter Of Business Tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani

Deepti Salgaocar, the younger daughter of business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani, has carved a niche for herself as a philanthropist and businesswoman. Born on January 23 in the year 1962, in Mumbai, Deepti grew up in an environment that strengthened ambition and innovation. Her father, Dhirubhai, revolutionised the Indian business arena, creating one of the largest conglomerates in the country. Deepti's upbringing exposed her to the intricacies of business from an early age, shaping her understanding of leadership and entrepreneurship.

Deepti married Dattaraj Salgaocar, a successful businessman and MD of VM Salgaocar Group of Companies, in 1983 after knowing each other for five years. The two families lived in the same building, Usha Kiran in Mumbai, where their fathers developed a close bond due to their shared entrepreneurial spirit, which later converted into a heartwarming relationship. Their marriage marked the union of two influential business families. Deepti actively contributed to her husband's philanthropic initiatives, particularly through Sunaparanta Goa Centre for the Arts, a non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving and promoting Goa's rich cultural heritage, where she serves as vice-chairperson.

Nina Kothari: Businesswoman Behind Kothari Sugars And Chemicals

Nina Kothari, sister of billionaire brothers Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, has carved a niche for herself in the business world. Despite being part of one of India's most powerful families, Nina has maintained a relatively low profile while building her own business empire. Her entrepreneurial journey began in 2003 with the launch of Javagreen, a nationwide chain of coffee and food cafes.

After her husband, Bhadrashyam Kothari, passed away from cancer in 2015, Nina took charge of Kothari Sugars and Chemicals Limited, becoming its chairperson. Under her leadership, the company has thrived, solidifying its position as a flagship enterprise of the HC Kothari Group. Nina's influence extends beyond Kothari Sugars, with key roles in other businesses, including Kothari Petrochemicals Limited and Kothari Safe Deposits Limited.

Her son, Arjun Kothari, serves as the Managing Director (MD) of Kothari Sugars, working closely with his mother to continue the family legacy. Meanwhile, her daughter, Nayantara Kothari, is married to Shamit Bhartia, grandson of KK Birla.