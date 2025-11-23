'Tipu-Ipu Ko Maro Ekdum, Samundar Me Feko': Assam CM Hails Removal Of Akbar & Tipu Sultan's 'Great' Title From School Books

Bongaigaon: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday strongly endorsed the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) reported decision to remove the honorific "Great" from Mughal emperor Akbar and Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan in school history textbooks, saying he welcomed the move.

Speaking at an event in Bongaigaon, the Assam CM said "very well done," and added in a sharp tone, “Tipu-Ipu ko maro ekdum. Jahan bhejna hai, udhar hi bhej do. Samundar mein phek do. (Beat up that Tipu. Send him wherever you want to. Throw him in the sea.)”

"I have not seen whether they have done this. If they have done this, then many thanks to the NCERT from my side," the CM added, noting that such historical corrections were overdue.

The move by the NCERT has reportedly been made in its history textbooks, triggering sharp political reactions across party lines.

Responding to the move, Congress MP Imran Masood criticised it as an attempt to distort history.

He stated that the revision is an attempt to erase the contributions of historical figures who played a significant role in shaping the subcontinent for centuries.

"They ruled the country for 700 years. They didn't rule for just a day or two... You removed their names, but what will the removal or addition achieve? ... During their rule, GDP was 27 per cent. India was also called the golden bird. They came here and perished here. The last emperor got beheaded but he did not accept British slavery. He saw his sons' heads adorned on a platter. But he wouldn't accept slavery," the Congress MP said.

He alleged that "those who knelt before the British" were now "enjoying themselves in the present government" and questioned why the descendants of those who "betrayed Rani Lakshmibai" were holding ministerial positions.

Supporting the change, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal said historical narratives had long been "distorted".