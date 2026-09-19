Tirupati Laddu Ghee Adulteration Case: ED Arrests Sukriti Foods Promoter

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Kailash Chand Mangla, promoter of Sukriti Foods Pvt Ltd, in connection with its money-laundering investigation into the alleged adulteration of ghee used to prepare the famous Tirupati Laddu prasadam.

ED has alleged that the ghee supplied to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee was manufactured using refined palm oil, palm kernel oil, palmolein and various chemicals.

Mangla was arrested by the ED's Hyderabad office on September 17 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). He was subsequently produced before a Special PMLA Court in Visakhapatnam, which sent him to judicial custody, the agency said.

According to the ED, its investigation found that the alleged adulterated ghee was made using refined palm oil, palm kernel oil and palmolein, along with chemicals including MG-90, monoglycerides, Myvacet Soft 400 and acetic acid ester. The agency has alleged that the product was subsequently supplied to TTD as Agmark Special Grade Cow Ghee for use in preparing the Tirupati Laddu prasadam.

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₹230 Crore In Alleged Fraudulent Supplies

The ED has estimated that the alleged fraudulent supply of ghee to TTD between 2019 and 2024 was worth around Rs 230 crore. Of this, the agency claims that adulterated ghee worth approximately Rs 96 crore was manufactured by Mangla at his factory.

The agency has alleged that Mangla was one of the co-conspirators in the case. It claims he facilitated the procurement of adulterants and manufactured the allegedly adulterated ghee at his factory premises.

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The ED further alleged that Mangla coordinated the supply of the product through several entities, including Sri Vyshnavi Dairy Specialities, Malganga Milk & Agro Products and A.R. Dairy Foods.

ED Alleges False Records Were Maintained

The agency has also alleged that Mangla created and maintained false records relating to the purchase and sale of ghee and refined palm oil.

According to the ED, these records were allegedly maintained to conceal the actual use of adulterants and create an appearance that genuine cow ghee was being produced and supplied.

The money-laundering probe was initiated on the basis of an FIR registered at Tirupati East Police Station. The FIR relates to allegations including criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and corruption in connection with the procurement and supply of ghee to TTD.

Another Arrest In Case

Mangla's arrest comes after the ED earlier arrested Vipin Jain, promoter and director of Bhole Baba Organic Dairy Milk, in connection with the same investigation.

With Mangla now in judicial custody, the ED's investigation continues into the alleged procurement of adulterants, manufacture of the ghee, its supply through intermediary entities and the financial transactions associated with the case.