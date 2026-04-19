'TMC Did PhD In Loot In Last 15 Years': PM Modi Vows To Act Against 'Aggressors, Looters' Before Bengal Polls

Medinipur: Raising the political temperature in West Bengal just days before the state heads to the polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing offensive against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led government of institutionalising corruption and “Maha Jungle Raj.”

Addressing a massive Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Medinipur on Sunday, the Prime Minister used the metaphor of academic excellence to mock the ruling party's governance. "In 15 years, they have earned a PhD in looting," PM Modi told the crowd.

"Under the TMC's ruthless government, there's loot in recruiting school teachers. Loot in children's mid-day meals. Loot in MNREGA work. Loot in money meant for the poor's homes. Loot in village roads. Loot in cyclone relief funds. In 15 years, they've earned a PhD in looting," he said.

Escalating his attack, PM Modi termed the TMC's 15-year tenure as "maha jungle raj", plagued with "riots, political murders, increased infiltrators and atrocities against women".

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"Maa, Maati and Maanush none was spared by the TMC. This time, I am seeing that Bengal's election is not being fought by BJP people, not by BJP candidates and workers... this election is being fought by the people of my Bengal... That is why today, the TMC goons are trembling in fear," he said.

Positioning the BJP as an alternative in the upcoming elections, he vowed that "aggressors and looters" will be dealt with and assured the youth of better employment opportunities.

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"I want to assure that the BJP will do Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, but the aggressors and looters will be identified and dealt with. I want to assure the youth of Bengal that the BJP govt will give allowance and an appointment letter through the Rozgar Mela. However, those who have done injustice to thousands of youth will not be spared," he said.

"This time, everyone is saying that this time, there will be an accounting for every atrocity. This time in West Bengal, only one voice is being heard, only one slogan is echoing in every alley, only one resolve in every home--it's time for a change, we want a BJP government," he added.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi also launched a sharp attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over allegations of corruption, issuing what he termed a "last chance" to "goons and syndicates" and asking them to surrender ahead of the 2026 West Bengal elections while addressing an election rally for the BJP in Bishnupur.

PM Modi said, “I am giving one last chance to all TMC goons, syndicates, and corrupt elements. Surrender at your nearest police station before April 29. No one will be spared after May 4. The mafia of Bishnupur and TMC's syndicate, listen carefully, this will no longer be tolerated.”

This comes ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections which are scheduled to be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes set for May 4.