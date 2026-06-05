TMC Faces Fresh Crisis as Reports Claim Up to 20 MPs Set to Break Away

New Delhi/Kolkata: In a significant escalation of the ongoing turmoil within the Trinamool Congress (TMC), reports suggest that as many as 20 party MPs could quit the fold in the coming days, dealing another blow to the embattled party following its crushing defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections.

Sources said that these lawmakers, who form a substantial chunk of TMC’s current strength of 41 MPs in Parliament (28 in Lok Sabha and 13 in Rajya Sabha), are in touch with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and are actively exploring options to switch sides. If the reports hold true, the move could slash the party’s parliamentary presence by nearly half and further weaken Mamata Banerjee’s influence at the national level.

The development comes amid a larger rebellion brewing within the party. Expelled TMC MLA Ritabrata Banerjee has claimed the support of nearly 50 MLAs and has positioned himself as a potential new face of the opposition in the state assembly. Several senior leaders and longtime loyalists have already resigned from key posts, citing personal reasons or disillusionment with the current leadership style, particularly the growing prominence of national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Political observers point to the party’s poor showing in the April 2026 Assembly polls, where TMC was reduced to around 80 seats against the BJP’s decisive victory, as the trigger for the mass discontent. The absence of a large number of MLAs from a crucial meeting called by Mamata Banerjee last week further fueled speculation of deep internal rifts.

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A senior TMC source, speaking on condition of anonymity, dismissed the reports as “speculative” claiming they were part of a larger campaign by opposition forces to destabilize the party. However, ground-level murmurs suggest growing frustration over issues ranging from ticket distribution in past elections to allegations of dynastic politics and centralization of power.

If even a section of the MPs defects successfully, potentially requiring coordination to navigate anti-defection laws, it could mark one of the biggest setbacks for the party since its formation. BJP leaders have already hinted at welcoming disgruntled TMC faces, with some claiming the process is well underway.

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As of now, neither the TMC high command nor the named MPs have issued official statements confirming or denying the reports.