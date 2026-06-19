TMC Faces Fresh Turmoil: Senior Leaders Jyotipriya Mallick, Gautam Deb Resigns

Kolkata: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing a fresh turbulence, with two former ministers resigning from key posts. Gautam Deb resigned as Mayor of the Siliguri Municipal Corporation, while another former minister, Jyoti Priya Mallick, also stepped down from all organisational posts in the party, citing poor health.

Deb submitted his resignation to the Siliguri Municipal Commissioner on Thursday night, ending days of speculation over his exit. He said that with changing political dynamics and shifting public mandate, it was not appropriate for him to continue in the mayoral chair.

Speaking to ANI, Deb stated that he decided to resign as he could not keep up with the new political structure. “I sent my resignation letter to the Siliguri Municipal Commissioner.”

There was speculation about Gautam Deb's resignation for the last 2 days. Finally, he made the decision.

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In a separate development, former West Bengal Food Minister Jyoti Priya Mallick has also stepped down from all party posts, citing health reasons, according to a letter addressed to the party leadership.

He said that his health is bad and he is not able to perform his party duties. The former Food Minister has told the party leader in a letter that his physical condition is very bad. Therefore, it is not possible for him to perform the party duties that have been given to him.

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The developments come amid reports of internal strain within the TMC, which is said to be facing factional churn involving sections of legislators and Members of Parliament.

TMC is currently grappling with a dual rebellion: 58 MLAs in West Bengal, led by expelled leader Ritabrata Banerjee, and the 20 Lok Sabha MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar.