‘TMC is Tukde Mein Congress’: BJP Takes Fresh Dig at Trinamool After Senior MP Kalyan Banerjee Puts Mamata in a Spot

Kolkata: In a sharp escalation of internal discord within the Trinamool Congress, senior MP and veteran advocate Kalyan Banerjee has openly questioned the leadership style of Abhishek Banerjee, putting party supremo Mamata Banerjee in a difficult position and prompting the BJP to launch a fresh attack branding the TMC as “Tukde Mein Congress.”

Addressing the growing unrest in the party, Kalyan Banerjee said, “As long as this ‘boss’ attitude persists, the party will not survive. If Abhishek Banerjee remains there, the party will not last. He is not the Trinamool Congress. We stand with Didi, but she must decide whom she wants to move forward with. She shares a blood relationship with Abhishek Banerjee. Didi needs to decide—I do not share a blood bond with her but we have been working with her for 35–40 years. Therefore, Didi must choose whether she will move forward with those with whom she shares a blood bond, or with us.”

The remarks come amid reports of multiple exits from the TMC, including Rajya Sabha MPs, Lok Sabha members, and state assembly MLAs, with many citing discomfort with the alleged high-handedness of the younger leadership.

‘Mamata is Putting Bhatija Over Party’: Shehzad Poonawalla

Reacting swiftly to Kalyan Banerjee’s comments, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla accused the Trinamool Congress of being in “complete tukde mode.”

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“TMC is in complete tukde mode. After their Rajya Sabha MPs have quit and Lok Sabha MPs are going away, and Vidhan Sabha MLAs have gone away, Kalyan Banerjee has attacked Abhishek Banerjee and said that his AC room politics and arrogance has cost us,” Poonawalla said.

He added that defectors have repeatedly claimed they are comfortable with Mamata Banerjee but cannot continue due to Abhishek Banerjee’s influence.

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“All the people who have defected from TMC have said that they are okay with Mamata but it is because of Abhishek that they cannot stay in the party... Now, Mamata Banerjee has to choose between party and Abhishek Banerjee. She is putting Bhatija (nephew) over party,” he said.

Poonawalla further drew parallels with other regional parties, stating, “All those who have put family over party, whether it is DMK, RJD, UBT (Sena), Congress, they have always suffered from ‘tukde tukde’ (split). TMC also means ‘Tukde Mein Congress’.”

The BJP’s sharp retort seeks to highlight what it calls dynastic tendencies within the TMC, positioning the current turmoil as a symptom of prioritizing family over organizational strength. The development comes at a time when the Trinamool Congress is navigating internal challenges while maintaining its hold in West Bengal.